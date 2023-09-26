© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Family of Miya Marcano files lawsuit against sheriff's office

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
Photo: the family of Miya Marcano
Photo: the family of Miya Marcano

The family of Miya Marcano – a 19-year-old woman who was kidnapped and murdered in 2021 – is filing a lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for mishandling her case.

The Marcano family alleges OCSO Deputy Samir Paulino failed to implement policies and procedures that deprived Miya Marcano of protection under the 14th Amendment, ultimately leading to her death.

Additionally, the lawsuit points to Paulino's failure to document evidence during a welfare check where he seemingly ignored signs of a struggle in Miya’s room such as blood on a pillow and a propped bookcase against a door. Paulino's supervisor, Corporal Kenneth Dale, was named in the lawsuit for failing to share information.

The lawsuit also names Sheriff John Mina and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings for failing to implement policies in adequately training deputies in charge of an investigation.

The lawsuit was filed two years after Miya’s disappearance.

Marcano was kidnapped and killed by a maintenance worker who used a master key to enter into her Tymber Skan apartment off South Texas Avenue in Orlando.

Marcano’s death led to the creation of a state law that requires landlords to run background checks on all employees and must include a scan of sex offender registries and national domestic violence databases.

In a statement, Orange County Sheriff's Office says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation

Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Mario Pedersen
