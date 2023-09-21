© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
No Lionel Messi, but lots of tickets now, at modest prices, to sold-out Inter Miami match in Orlando

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes the ball past Toronto FC defender Kobe Franklin during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes the ball past Toronto FC defender Kobe Franklin during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi created excitement and drove ticket sales this summer when he joined Inter Miami.

But now, as WMFE's Joe Byrnes reports, fans who paid a premium for tickets to his match against Orlando City on Sunday are in for a let-down.

Messi checked out of the Inter Miami match against Toronto Wednesday. The coach blamed muscle fatigue and said Messi won't be available against Orlando City.

Comedy podcaster and diehard Orlando City fan Daniel Dennis knows people who splurged, spending thousands of dollars on tickets, so their kids could see the Michael Jordan of soccer.

Dennis says they accept that it's a gamble, that the player could get injured. They're just disappointed.

But, make no mistake, he isn't, not as a Lions fan who knows Messi is a difference-maker, Dennis said. "I mean, I never wish any player hurt, but I'm certainly glad he's not playing. So I look at it a little bit differently, although I didn't spend a couple of thousand dollars on tickets."

The match has been sold out for weeks, but there are plenty of tickets for resale now for modest prices on StubHub and TicketMaster.

Orlando City clinched the playoffs this week, and the club says attendance is on the upswing, regardless of Messi.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
