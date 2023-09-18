Disney's Country Bear Jamboree closed briefly due to actual bear

A Florida Black bear that climbed a tree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was captured Monday after causing some parts of the theme park to close temporarily.

Disney closed but soon reopened Liberty Square, Adventureland and Frontierland, which includes the Country Bear Jamboree.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials planned to release the adult female bear in the area of the Ocala National Forest, according to a statement shared through Disney.

Officials said that, in most cases, it’s best for bears to be given space to move along on their own, but in this situation, they thought it best to capture the animal.

Black bears are more active in the fall as they build up fat reserves for the winter. And this bear was probably searching for food, according to the agency.