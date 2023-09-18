© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney's Country Bear Jamboree closed briefly due to actual bear

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
FWC
A Florida black bear, but not the same one visiting Disney.

A Florida Black bear that climbed a tree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was captured Monday after causing some parts of the theme park to close temporarily.

Disney closed but soon reopened Liberty Square, Adventureland and Frontierland, which includes the Country Bear Jamboree.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials planned to release the adult female bear in the area of the Ocala National Forest, according to a statement shared through Disney.

Officials said that, in most cases, it’s best for bears to be given space to move along on their own, but in this situation, they thought it best to capture the animal.

Black bears are more active in the fall as they build up fat reserves for the winter. And this bear was probably searching for food, according to the agency.

Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details