All of Central Florida under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Wednesday

As Hurricane Idalia came ashore in the Big Bend area of the Gulf Coast, all of Central Florida remained under a tornado watch. The watch was in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

At a 6:30 a.m. press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 11 tornado warnings had already been issued in Florida.

"And there are more tornadoes possible even and especially in the very outer bands of the storm," he said. "So these are places that are way outside the cone that you see on the TV screen. So please keep in mind those are very, very dangerous situations."

When a warning is issued, residents are urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.