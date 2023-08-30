© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

All of Central Florida under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Wednesday

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published August 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
National Weather Service radar shows Hurricane Idalia draped over the state of Florida as it makes landfall in Taylor County shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Screenshot
/
NWS
National Weather Service radar shows Hurricane Idalia draped over the state of Florida as it makes landfall in Taylor County shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As Hurricane Idalia came ashore in the Big Bend area of the Gulf Coast, all of Central Florida remained under a tornado watch. The watch was in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

At a 6:30 a.m. press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 11 tornado warnings had already been issued in Florida.

"And there are more tornadoes possible even and especially in the very outer bands of the storm," he said. "So these are places that are way outside the cone that you see on the TV screen. So please keep in mind those are very, very dangerous situations."

When a warning is issued, residents are urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.

Tags
Central Florida NewsStorms
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details