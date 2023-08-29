© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

Public transportation changes due to Hurricane Idalia impacting Florida

WMFE | By Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Pixabay
Amtrak announces changes and cancellations in routes to and from Florida due to Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to make landfall the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

On Tuesday, some Central Florida transportation lines announced changes and cancellations due to Hurricane Idalia.

Sunrail posted it is suspending all train services across the Central Florida area as of today and until further notice. The company will alert passengers via its website and social media pages when services resume.

Amtrak routes to and from Florida have also been canceled as of today and through the storm tomorrow. The train company also cancelled 12 routes on the east coast within the state, running through Orlando and Miami.

According to Matt Friedman, LYNX director of communications, SWAN shuttles will not be in operation starting today and through to Friday due to the storm, but LYMMO buses will continue via the Orange Line.

"If sustained winds reach 35 mph from Tropical Storm Idalia the LYNX transit system will shut down temporarily for safety reasons," Friedman said in an email. "Road Rangers will patrol I-4 until Central Florida reaches sustained winds of 35 mph, at which time they will be pulled off the street and return when it is deemed safe."

For now, LYNX buses will continue operating as scheduled but will monitor the storm for possible changes. Any updates will be posted on the company's website and social media pages.

Operations for Brightline and the Florida EastCoast Railway are not being disrupted.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.

Tags
Central Florida NewsStorms
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Lillian (Lilly) Hernández Caraballo is a bilingual, multimedia journalist covering housing and homelessness for WMFE, as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details