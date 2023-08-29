Public transportation changes due to Hurricane Idalia impacting Florida

On Tuesday, some Central Florida transportation lines announced changes and cancellations due to Hurricane Idalia.

Sunrail posted it is suspending all train services across the Central Florida area as of today and until further notice. The company will alert passengers via its website and social media pages when services resume.

Amtrak routes to and from Florida have also been canceled as of today and through the storm tomorrow. The train company also cancelled 12 routes on the east coast within the state, running through Orlando and Miami.

According to Matt Friedman, LYNX director of communications, SWAN shuttles will not be in operation starting today and through to Friday due to the storm, but LYMMO buses will continue via the Orange Line.

"If sustained winds reach 35 mph from Tropical Storm Idalia the LYNX transit system will shut down temporarily for safety reasons," Friedman said in an email. "Road Rangers will patrol I-4 until Central Florida reaches sustained winds of 35 mph, at which time they will be pulled off the street and return when it is deemed safe."

For now, LYNX buses will continue operating as scheduled but will monitor the storm for possible changes. Any updates will be posted on the company's website and social media pages.

Operations for Brightline and the Florida EastCoast Railway are not being disrupted.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.