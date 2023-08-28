Current watches, warnings, evacuations and closures for Florida counties as Idalia closes in
The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
Hurricane Warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the specified area. Hurricane Warnings are issued 35 hours in advance of tropical storm-force winds to allow for preparations to be made. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.
Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when a tropical cyclone (sustained winds of 39 mph or higher) is expected in the area. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when those conditions are possible.
Storm Surge Warnings are issued ahead of water moving inland from the shoreline posing life-threatening conditions in the area. A Storm Surge Watch indicates that there is a possibility of those conditions in the area.
Evacuations
- Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C
- Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B
- Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations for zones A, B, C and residents in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes
- Citrus County: Voluntary evacuations for people living in detached structures
Hurricane Warnings
- Coastal Citrus
- Coastal Dixie
- Coastal Hernando
- Coastal Hillsborough
- Coastal Jefferson
- Coastal Levy
- Coastal Manatee
- Coastal Pasco
- Coastal Sarasota
- Coastal Taylor
- Coastal Wakulla
- Inland Citrus
- Inland Dixie
- Inland Hernando
- Inland Hillsborough
- Inland Levy
- Inland Manatee
- Inland Pasco
- Inland Sarasota
- Inland Taylor
- Lafayette
- Madison
- Pinellas
Hurricane Watches
- Baker
- Bradford
- Central Marion
- Coastal Franklin
- Eastern Alachua
- Gilchrist
- Hamilton
- Inland Dixie
- Inland Taylor
- Lafayette
- Madison
- Northern Columbia
- Southern Columbia
- Suwannee
- Union
- Western Alachua
- Western Marion
Tropical Storm Warnings
- Coastal Charlotte
- Coastal Collier
- Coastal Franklin
- Coastal Lee
- Coastal Sarasota
- DeSoto
- Hardee
- Inland Charlotte
- Inland Franklin
- Inland Jefferson
- Inland Lee
- Inland Sarasota
- Inland Wakulla
- Leon
- Liberty
- Northern Lake
- Polk
- Southern Lake
Tropical Storm Watches
- Coastal Duval
- Coastal Flagler
- Coastal Nassau
- Coastal St. Johns
- Coastal Volusia
- Eastern Clay
- Eastern Marion
- Eastern Putnam
- Inland Collier
- Inland Flagler
- Inland Nassau
- Inland Northern Brevard
- Inland Southern Brevard
- Inland St. Johns
- Mainland Northern Brevard
- Monroe Lower Keys
- Northern Brevard Barrier Islands
- Orange
- Osceola
- Seminole
- South Central Duval
- Southern Brevard Barrier Islands
- Trout River
- Western Clay
- Western Duval
- Western Putnam
Storm Surge Watches
- Coastal Charlotte
- Coastal Citrus
- Coastal Collier
- Coastal Dixie
- Coastal Franklin
- Coastal Hernando
- Coastal Hillsborough
- Coastal Jefferson
- Coastal Lee
- Coastal Levy
- Coastal Manatee
- Coastal Pasco
- Coastal Sarasota
- Coastal Taylor
- Coastal Wakulla
- Inland Citrus
- Pinellas