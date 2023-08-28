Current alerts, evacuations and public shelters for Florida counties as Idalia closes in
The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
Hurricane Warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the specified area. Hurricane Warnings are issued 35 hours in advance of tropical storm-force winds to allow for preparations to be made. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.
Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when a tropical cyclone (sustained winds of 39 mph or higher) is expected in the area. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when those conditions are possible.
Storm Surge Warnings are issued ahead of water moving inland from the shoreline posing life-threatening conditions in the area. A Storm Surge Watch indicates that there is a possibility of those conditions in the area.
List of weather alerts updated Aug. 29, 4 p.m.
Shelters
For a list of local shelters by county, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters/
If seeking shelter, do so immediately. Local shelter information varies from county to county so be sure to monitor official channels before arriving. Some may provide water, food, medicine and sanitary supplies, but it is best to take your own emergency supply kit.
Evacuations
- Alachua County: Voluntary evacuation
- Baker County: Voluntary evacuation
- Citrus County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A; voluntary evacuations countywide for those living in structures not capable of handling Category 3 winds
- Dixie County: Mandatory evacuation for all coastal communities and immediate surrounding areas, mobile and manufactured homes and low-lying areas
- Franklin County: Mandatory evacuation for Alligator Point and Bald Point
- Franklin County: Voluntary evacuations for all of the barrier island, low-lying areas and mobile homes
- Gilchrist County: Voluntary evacuation
- Gulf County: Mandatory evacuation for Indian Pass and low-lying areas
- Hamilton County: Voluntary evacuation for mobile homes
- Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations for zones A, B, C and residents in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes
- Hillsborough County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, those in mobile/manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding
- Jefferson County: Voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and modular homes and RVs
- Lafayette: Mandatory Evacuation for residents in mobile homes, travel trailers and those in low-lying areas
- Levy County: Mandatory evacuation for coastal areas, including Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs and other areas prone to storm surge
- Madison County: Voluntary evacuation for those in low-lying and flood prone areas
- Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B
- Marion County: Residents who live west of Interstate-75 in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing are recommended to leave
- Nassau County: Mandatory evacuation for residents in vulnerable housing
- Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C
- Pinellas County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, including all mobile homes
- Sarasota County: Evacuation of Level A; This includes vessels, RVs, mobile and manufactured homes
- Sumter County: Voluntary evacuation for those in modular homes and low-lying areas
- Suwannee County: Mandatory evacuation
- Taylor County: Mandatory evacuation for all coastal residents and those in mobile homes and RVs
- Union County: Residents that live in mobile homes and low-lying areas are strongly encouraged to leave the area
- Volusia County: Voluntary evacuation for people who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas
- Wakulla County: Voluntary evacuation
Hurricane Warnings
- Coastal Citrus
- Coastal Dixie
- Coastal Franklin
- Coastal Hernando
- Coastal Hillsborough
- Coastal Jefferson
- Coastal Levy
- Coastal Manatee
- Coastal Pasco
- Coastal Taylor
- Coastal Wakulla
- Gilchrist
- Hamilton
- Inland Citrus
- Inland Dixie
- Inland Hernando
- Inland Hillsborough
- Inland Jefferson
- Inland Levy
- Inland Manatee
- Inland Pasco
- Inland Taylor
- Inland Wakulla
- Lafayette
- Leon
- Madison
- Northern Columbia
- Pinellas
- Southern Columbia
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Western Alachua
- Western Marion
Hurricane Watches
- Baker
- Bradford
- Central Marion
- Coastal Sarasota
- Eastern Alachua
- Inland Sarasota
- Inland Wakulla
- Leon
- Union
Tropical Storm Warnings
- Baker
- Bradford
- Central Marion
- Coastal Charlotte
- Coastal Collier
- Coastal Flagler
- Coastal Lee
- Coastal Nassau
- Coastal Sarasota
- Coastal St. Johns
- Coastal Volusia
- DeSoto
- Eastern Alachua
- Eastern Clay
- Eastern Marion
- Eastern Putnam
- Gadsden
- Hardee
- Inland Charlotte
- Inland Flagler
- Inland Franklin
- Inland Gulf
- Inland Lee
- Inland Nassau
- Inland Northern Brevard
- Inland Sarasota
- Inland Southern Brevard
- Inland St. Johns
- Inland Volusia
- Inland Wakulla
- Leon
- Liberty
- Mainland Northern Brevard
- Mainland Southern Brevard
- Northern Brevard Barrier Islands
- Northern Lake
- Orange
- Osceola
- Polk
- SeminoleSouth
- Central Duval
- Southern Brevard Barrier Islands
- Southern Lake
- Trout River
- Union
- Western Clay
- Western Duval
- Western Putnam
Tropical Storm Watches
- Inland Collier
- Monroe Lower Keys
Storm Surge Watches
- Coastal Charlotte
- Coastal Citrus
- Coastal Collier
- Coastal Dixie
- Coastal Franklin
- Coastal Hernando
- Coastal Hillsborough
- Coastal Jefferson
- Coastal Lee
- Coastal Levy
- Coastal Manatee
- Coastal Pasco
- Coastal Sarasota
- Coastal Wakulla
- Inland Citrus
- Pinellas
Flood Warning
- Alachua
- Baker
- Columbia
- Dixie
- Gilchrist
- Hillsborough
- Levy
- Nassau
Flood Advisory
- Mainland Monroe