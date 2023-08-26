State of Emergency declared ahead of tropical system. Forecast details still uncertain.

5 PM UPDATE: 93-L has organized enough to be called a tropical depression. It is now referred to as Tropical Depression 10.

A State of Emergency has been declared for 33 of Florida’s 67 counties. This comes ahead of a tropical system forecasted to impact the Panhandle and parts of the peninsula next week.

Governor DeSantis, who signed an Executive Order on Saturday to declare the state of emergency, said that although impacts aren’t forecasted for the state until next week, the declaration will allow families and communities to prepare. Counties included in the state of emergency include:

Panhandle:

Gulf, Bay, Calhoun, Liberty, Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison

North Florida:

Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Dixie, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Alachua, Marion

Central Florida: Citrus, Hernando, Sumter, Hillsboro, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk

Southwest Florida:

Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee

The tropical system responsible for the declaration, was still deemed an “invest” by the National Hurricane Center on of Saturday afternoon. Clusters of thunderstorms were becoming better organized near Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula; however, the area was not developed enough to be classified as a depression or tropical storm. It is currently referred to as Invest-93L.

Through the remainder of the weekend, 93-L is expected to remain within the vicinity of the Yucatan peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. By early next week, it will likely emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico, where it should intensify and continue on a northward track.

Forecast uncertainty remains elevated, and additional details regarding the development of 93-L, its track, and severity/timing of its impacts are not certain. However, heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous surf will be possible across portions of the state by the middle of the week. In addition, the risk for tornadoes could arise, but this will depend on the strength and position of 93-L.

Interests along Florida’s Panhandle and Gulf Coast are encouraged to continually monitor the forecast this weekend and next week. Residents are reminded that Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is in effect and runs through September 8.

