Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Kicks off this Saturday

This Saturday marks the start of Florida’s second Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday. It runs through Friday, Sept. 8.

The two-week holiday, which first started May 27 through June 9, allows Florida residents to save on hurricane preparedness supplies.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7063, extending the holiday over two 14-day events. It is projected that Floridians will save $144 million on weather emergency supplies.

Consumers can purchase qualifying supplies, including dog or cat food, ice, generators, radios and more.

It is recommended to have a disaster kit ready with at least three days’ worth of food, water and medicine. You may not have access to these supplies for days or even weeks after a hurricane.

Visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep for a full list of eligible items.

For more information on what to include in your disaster emergency kit, visit

