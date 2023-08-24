© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Space

NASA and SpaceX scrub Friday's early morning crew launch from Kennedy Space Center

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published August 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
An image of SpaceX's Crew-7 rocket at the pad
Brandon Moser
/
WMFE
SpaceX's Crew-7 mission stands ready for launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX are calling off Friday's early morning launch attempt of the Crew-7 mission, slated to transport four passengers to the International Space Station.

The reason for the scrub wasn't immediately known.

The launch, which was scheduled for Friday at 3:50 a.m. will now shift at least one day, with a new target launch of no earlier than Saturday at 3:27 a.m. Weather for the backup date is very good — with a 95% chance of favorable conditions for launch.

Once launched, it will take the crew about 22 hours to reach the station. Crew-7 will be a six-month mission where the participants will live and work on the station, performing science experiments and maintenance of the orbiting lab.

The crew will make the trip in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. This spacecraft has already made two trips to the station and back.

Crew-7 will be the eleventh time that SpaceX has launched humans into orbit. It’s commanded by NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli and it's her first time traveling into space. Moghbeli is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and has a total of 2,000 hours flight time in more than 25 different aircraft.

Piloting the mission is European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen along with mission specialists Satoshi Furukawa from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian's Roscosmo cosmonaut Konstatantin Borisov.

One the crew completes its mission, Crew-7 will return to Earth splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing WMFE's internship program.

Byrne also hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at WMFE 90.7 working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
