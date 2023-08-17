Native American grassroots leader Ada Deer dies at 88

Hope Kirwan left KBIA in September 2015.Hope Kirwan is a reporter/producer for KBIA's Health & Wealth Desk. Originally from Macomb, IL, she is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Previously she worked as a student reporter for KBIA and also reported for Tri States Public Radio in Macomb.
