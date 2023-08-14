NHC watching two systems off Africa; Fl. heat issues continue

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Hurricane Center reported Sunday night that they were monitoring two areas in the east-central tropical Atlantic, both of which have a low chance (30% and 20%) of tropical cyclone development in the next 7 days.

Area one, in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday or early Thursday. Some slow development of this system will be possible late this week while the system moves gradually west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

The second area, in the Central Tropical Atlantic:

Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the central tropical Atlantic. Some slow development of this system is also possible while it moves west-northwestward through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

National Weather Service

Meanwhile, heat conditions that have beset Florida for weeks now continued Monday with the lower two-thirds of the state under a heat advisory and the top half under an excessive heat warning.

Heat index values from 110 to 112 expected in Lee, DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota, Highlands, Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties until 7 p.m. EDT Monday.

