New tropical wave near Bermuda now tracking toward Florida

A tropical wave has formed in the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon and is now tracking right toward the southeast U.S. It's a weak area of low pressure that just popped up on the weather maps earlier today a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.

Some models do track this disturbance toward the east coast of Florida later on this week. Even though conditions are only marginally favorable for development into a significant storm, residents should take precautions and make sure we are prepared no matter what.

The other tropical disturbance we've been tracking lately is slowly approaching the Windward Islands. When it reaches the Eastern Caribbean, the wave will run into unfavorable conditions for further development. An environment of strong upper-level winds will help to shear the system apart, so no threat to the U.S. mainland is expected.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Don also continues to be a non-factor for us in the North Atlantic as the storm heads farther out to sea.

But with that tropical wave trying to make a run at Florida this week, please make sure you stay plugged into the forecast by downloading the Florida Storms app!