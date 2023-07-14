© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekly news quiz: Test your knowledge of Barbies, Threads and Aretha's couch cushions

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: an icon, icons, an icon
Warner Bros. Pictures, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
From left: an icon, icons, an icon

We're one step closer to officially living in a new geologic interval, the Anthropocene — the age of humans. A working group of scientists recommended the planet's next chapter start in the 1950s, when people began making significant, lasting alterations to the environment. Yes, the earth is the Roman Colosseum, and humanity's the guy who carved his name into it.

Other stuff also happened ... a NATO summit, big-name retirements, angst over a movie about dolls. How well have you been paying attention?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details