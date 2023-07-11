WMFE announces STEAM events with astronaut and artist Nicole Stott

Media Contact

Tanisha Morris

407-494-4919

tanisha.morris@andbarr.co

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 7, 2023) — WMFE Public Media, in partnership with Orlando Science Center, announces STEAM-focused programs for the local community. As part of the collaboration, WMFE will host a live event with veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott and WMFE's space reporter and host of “Are We There Yet?” Brendan Byrne. Additionally, the partnership will organize a special event at Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center, catering specifically to children, where hands-on STEAM activities will be provided to inspire curiosity and creativity.

The live interview event will offer attendees a Q&A session and meet and greet with Stott. This event will dive into her remarkable journey as an astronaut and her unique fusion of art and space exploration. Stott will share her experiences of creating art while aboard the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth, and how it inspired her outreach work upon returning.

“We are thrilled to bring Nicole Stott to our community and offer this exceptional opportunity for both adults and children to be inspired by her incredible journey,” said Brendan Byrne, host of WMFE’s “Are We There Yet?”. “Nicole's unique perspective as an astronaut and artist connects science and art.”

This event will take place on July 28 at 7 p.m. in the Digital Adventure Theater on level two of the Orlando Science Center and is free to all, but guests are required to register. Click here to register.

At 3 p.m., also on July 28, children in the Orlando Science Center’s Neighborhood Science Program will attend a workshop with Stott at Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center, which serves the Holden Heights/Parramore neighborhoods. Neighborhood Science is an Orlando Science Center initiative providing high-quality, hands-on STEM education in afterschool programs and community centers within underrepresented neighborhood.

During the workshop, Stott will combine the awe and wonder of her spaceflight experience with her artwork to inspire the youth to design their own artistic creations. The children’s imaginative artwork will be displayed on a future NASA spacesuit.

“I am honored to be a part of community events that bring people together, inspire curiosity and ignite a passion for exploration,” said Nicole Stott. “These events create opportunities to connect with individuals of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity and shared excitement for the wonders of our universe. Through these interactions, we can inspire and empower one another to reach for the stars and make a positive impact in our communities and beyond.”

Both events are funded in part by a grant from United Arts of Central Florida.

About WMFE

WMFE is a nonprofit public media organization located in Orlando, Fla., dedicated to delivering trustworthy, independent journalism to nine counties across Central Florida since 1980. Community owned and operated, WMFE is supported primarily by local individuals, foundations and businesses. WMFE operates 90.7, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming, 90.7-2 HD Classical and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. To learn more, visit wmfe.org.

About Orlando Science Center

Located in Orlando, Fla., interactive learning and discovery await within Orlando Science Center’s hundreds of exhibits, programs, labs, films and shows. It provides educational opportunities both within and outside its walls including field trips, family science nights at schools and community centers, and other outreach. Its mission is to inspire science learning for life and strives to create lasting impacts on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and develop the next generation of creative innovators. Fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, Orlando Science Center ranks as one of the most popular museum destinations in this region. Having served more than 600,000 people each year, the Science Center offers rich resources for lifelong learning.

###