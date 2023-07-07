© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Shipping industry aims to phase out greenhouse gases that its responsible for

By Jackie Northam
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT

The International Maritime Organization plans to issue a new strategy to make shipping more environmentally friendly.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
