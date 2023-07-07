National Day of Righteous Outrage in Ocala Will Amplify Calls for Justice for AJ Owens

The family and friends of an Ocala mother-of-four who was shot dead by her neighbor are holding a rally Saturday in her honor.

The National Day of Righteous Outrage aims to unite faith and civil rights leaders along with residents in their pursuit of justice for AJ Owens.

Owens, a Black mother-of-four, was shot and killed by her white neighbor Susan Lorincz in Ocala last month.

Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter and battery, despite Owens’ family calling for the steeper charge of murder.

A hundred people are expected to attend Saturday’s event at the Kingdom Revival Church including AJ’s mother, her three best friends, attorney Ben Crump and Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery.

There will be opportunities for community dialogue around gun violence, along with free mental health resources and voter registration.