© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gotta catch some Zs! The new Pokémon Sleep plans to gamify bedtime

By Michael Levitt,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT

This week, we got a trailer and a promise that in July, we'll get Pokemon Sleep. the game is "part virtual pet, part sleep tracking device."

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details