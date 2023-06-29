© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No permit, no problem: Permitless carry gun law takes effect July 1

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
stock.adobe.com

Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit starting on Saturday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in April, which will do away with mandatory training, licensing fees and background checks needed to carry a concealed firearm.

Aubrey Jewett, political professor at the University of Central Florida, said there are some concerns that this new permitless carry law may result in an increase in violent crime.

He cited a 2019 study by the Journal of Empirical Legal Studies.

"And they found that states that adopted these right to carry laws permitless carry this kind of thing, saw an increase in violent crime over the next decade of between, say, 10 and 15%."

Jewett adds that there is not much support for the new law among residents.

"And we actually also saw a poll at a university in North Florida that said, maybe more than 70% of Floridians don't like this new law."

The new law allows anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

People who do carry must provide valid identification if requested by law enforcement.

This law does not allow you to cross state lines or enter areas that prohibit firearms.

You can still get a concealed weapon permit from the state, which provides reciprocity in some other states.

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details