Family of A.J. Owens want harsher charge for alleged killer

The family of A.J. Owens, an unarmed Black mother of four allegedly killed by her white neighbor in Ocala earlier this month, continues to call for stronger charges against the shooter.

Susan Lorincz is charged with one count of felony first degree manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. State Attorney William Gladson says the evidence is not there to support a murder charge.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family.

He said the fact Lorincz was not charged with murder shows how little Black women’s lives are valued in America.

“And so it continues to make us have probing questions about how far we have come with the American promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Crump said Lorincz was even allowed to go home and sleep in her bed after allegedly killing Owens.

“There can’t be two justice systems in America, one for white America, and another for Black America.”

Crump likened Owens' murder to the killings of other Black women, including Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Pam Turner and Atatiana Jefferson.

Lorincz could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The family has started a GoFundMe page in Owens' name to help pay for housing and education for her four children. Click here to learn more.