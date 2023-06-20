© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
TS Bret strengthens and will likely be a hurricane soon

Storm Center | By Jeff George
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to continue intensifying the next few days and likely hit hurricane status late Wednesday or early Thursday. Bret is forecasted to then slowly weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Friday. Conditions become more unfavorable for strengthening this weekend as Bret is expected to stay away from the U.S. mainland. Although drier air and wind shear will likely weaken the storm as it slowly tracks westward across the Caribbean, there is still enough uncertainty that Bret will need to be monitored closely.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a disturbance/INVEST 93L now has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression the next few days. Latest models push the system into the north-central Atlantic, but we'll still need to pay close attention heading into next week.

Your Florida Storms app has everything you need to stay aware and prepared as a busy hurricane season appears to be unfolding.

Jeff George
