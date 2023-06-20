© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida community leader Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr has died

WMFE | By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT
Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr
New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando
/
Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr

Community leader, civil rights advocate, and religious educator Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr., has died. He was 78.

The news came Sunday from the church he founded, the New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando.

Bracy was the head of Bethune Cookman’s religion department and the former president of Orange County’s NAACP.

He is survived by his children, state Representative LaVon Bracy-Davis and former state Senator Randolph Bracy the Third.

Political leaders are offering condolences via social media.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said Bracy, quote, “not only served as a spiritual guide for many, but as a visionary leader creating jobs, housing and educational opportunities for Floridians.”

State Representative Anna Eskamani called Bracy a giant and a civil rights icon, and said in part that Bracy, quote, “helped to shape the Central Florida we know today.”

Central Florida News
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando's ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010.
