Central Florida community leader Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr has died

Community leader, civil rights advocate, and religious educator Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr., has died. He was 78.

The news came Sunday from the church he founded, the New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando.

Bracy was the head of Bethune Cookman’s religion department and the former president of Orange County’s NAACP.

He is survived by his children, state Representative LaVon Bracy-Davis and former state Senator Randolph Bracy the Third.

Political leaders are offering condolences via social media.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said Bracy, quote, “not only served as a spiritual guide for many, but as a visionary leader creating jobs, housing and educational opportunities for Floridians.”

State Representative Anna Eskamani called Bracy a giant and a civil rights icon, and said in part that Bracy, quote, “helped to shape the Central Florida we know today.”