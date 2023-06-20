© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Adults should be screened for anxiety disorders, health panel recommends

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT

An influential health panel now recommends all adults under age 65 be screened for anxiety disorders by their primary care physicians.

Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
