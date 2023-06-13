With heat index over 100, Health Department urges precautions

They say it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. Well, right now it’s both.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees for Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties every day through at least Juneteenth on Monday.

That high heat index -- the combination of soaring temperatures and high humidity -- makes it more difficult for your body to cool itself.

And the Orange County Health Department is urging people to take precautions against heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

- First, stay hydrated.

- If you're older or medically vulnerable, stay in air-conditioning when you can.

- If you work outside, pace yourself and take frequent breaks. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, light-colored clothing.

The department also urges people not to leave pets or children in parked cars. And people should make sure their outdoor pets have plenty of water and shade.

