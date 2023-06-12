© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ocala funeral service for AJ Owens includes eulogy by Rev. Al Sharpton

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published June 12, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Ajike Shantrell Owens.
Family photo
/
Attorney Anthony Thomas
Ajike Shantrell Owens.

The funeral service is Monday morning for Ajike "AJ" Owens, the 35-year-old Black mother of four who was fatally shot through a closed door by her white neighbor south of Ocala.

The service was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala. The service would also be streamed live on YouTube and should be accessible on the "Justice for AJ Owens" website.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and MSNBC host, was set to deliver a eulogy.

Meanwhile, the family has a petition asking the state attorney to increase the charge against the shooting suspect, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

Owens’ death on June 3 gained national attention as the Marion County Sheriff's Office took four days to make an arrest. The sheriff said he had to rule out a defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

The investigation showed that Lorincz had a history of confrontation with Owens' children and would call them racial slurs.

The Sheriff's Office says Owens went to her door after Lorincz threw a roller skate at one of the boys.

Lorincz remained in the Marion County Jail Monday morning, with bail set at $154,000.

Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details