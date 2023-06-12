Ocala funeral service for AJ Owens includes eulogy by Rev. Al Sharpton

The funeral service is Monday morning for Ajike "AJ" Owens, the 35-year-old Black mother of four who was fatally shot through a closed door by her white neighbor south of Ocala.

The service was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala. The service would also be streamed live on YouTube and should be accessible on the "Justice for AJ Owens" website.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and MSNBC host, was set to deliver a eulogy.

Meanwhile, the family has a petition asking the state attorney to increase the charge against the shooting suspect, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

Owens’ death on June 3 gained national attention as the Marion County Sheriff's Office took four days to make an arrest. The sheriff said he had to rule out a defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

The investigation showed that Lorincz had a history of confrontation with Owens' children and would call them racial slurs.

The Sheriff's Office says Owens went to her door after Lorincz threw a roller skate at one of the boys.

Lorincz remained in the Marion County Jail Monday morning, with bail set at $154,000.