Marion County woman suspected of shooting her neighbor through a closed door is arrested

The 58-year-old white woman suspected of shooting through a closed door and killing her Black neighbor in Marion County was arrested overnight, four days after the incident.

It's a case that prompted outrage and protest in Ocala.

Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested on charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence, assault and battery.

Ajike "AJ" Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, had gone to her apartment in Quail Run south of Ocala after investigators say Lorincz -- who had been shouting at the kids -- threw a roller skate at one of them. The Sheriff's Office says Owens was shot in the chest last Friday as she demanded Lorincz come outside.

Family photo / Attorney Anthony Thomas Ajike Shantrell Owens.

Sheriff Billy Woods says detectives had to gather the evidence -- including interviews with the children on Tuesday -- to rule out the Stand Your Ground law, which he supports.

"This situation is a prime example of when it was not justified," Woods said in a video statement on Facebook. "It was simply a killing."

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office says that Lorincz claimed self-defense "and that Owens had been trying to break down her door prior to her discharging her firearm."

But the Sheriff's Office post says the evidence it gathered -- which includes surveillance video and eyewitness statements -- shows the shooting was "not justifiable."

Here's how the department describes shooting: "Owens approached Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking Owens in her upper chest."

Owens 10-year-old son was standing beside her at the time.

Attorneys for the Owens' family say they're relieved by the arrest. They condemn, quote, "archaic laws" like Stand Your ground that delayed it.