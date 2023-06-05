Hurricane Guide

Terms To Know | Resource Links | Emergency Numbers

It’s that time of year again. Florida’s hurricane season lasts from June 1 until November 30. If you’re new to the state or just in need of information on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, the WMFE news team has compiled links to some of the most important information you’ll need. Language surrounding hurricanes and other storms can often be confusing. With that in mind, we’ve also compiled a list of terms and their definitions. Stay Safe this hurricane season and remember, WMFE is here to keep you up-do-date with life and property saving information.

Terms To Know

Tropical Cyclone: Low pressure system that forms over warm tropical waters.

Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

Major hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. These are category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes.

Tropical storm warning: A tropical storm warning is issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected in an area within the next 36 hours.

Tropical storm watch: A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Hurricane Warning: A hurricane warning is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or greater are expected in an area within the next 36 hours.

Hurricane Watch: A hurricane watch is issued when hurricane force winds are possible in an area within the next 48 hours.

Eye: The center of the hurricane.

Eyewall: The band or ring of clouds that surrounds the eye of a hurricane.

Landfall: The moment the center of the hurricane reaches the coastline.

Outer bands: An outer ring of rainfall and thunderstorms that surrounds a hurricane. Usually this is the first part of the storm to make landfall.

Storm surge: A rise in sea level corresponding with a hurricane or other intense storm at sea.

Cone of uncertainty: A diagram showing the projected path of a tropical storm or hurricane over the next five days.

Spaghetti plot: A diagram showing multiple paths a tropical storm or hurricane could take based on different prediction models.

Hurricane names: Any tropical cyclone that becomes a tropical storm or hurricane gets a name. Here’s the list of this year’s names.

National Hurricane Center: The National Hurricane Center or NHC issues watches, warnings and advisories for tropical weather.

Hurricane season: The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. This is when tropical cyclones are most likely to form in the Atlantic.

The peak of hurricane season: September 10 is the peak of hurricane season. Most hurricanes form between mid-August and mid-October.

Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (ranking): The scale ranks a hurricane’s potential to do property damage based on its maximum sustained wind speeds. Hurricanes can be category 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 storms.

