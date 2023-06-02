© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forecast for Tropical Storm Arlene: Here today, gone tomorrow

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
This satellite image, altered to indicate state and national borders, shows Tropical Storm Arlene in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early Friday afternoon.
Image from National Hurricane Center webiste
/
NOAA
This satellite image, altered to indicate state and national borders, shows Tropical Storm Arlene in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early Friday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of a brand new hurricane season, formed Friday in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

But forecasters said it won't last long. Increasing wind shear and dry air will weaken it.

Early Friday afternoon, Arlene had maximum winds of 40 miles per hour with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm system is expected to drift southward off Florida’s west coast. It is not forecast to make landfall.

The hurricane center says Arlene will weaken overnight and degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tags
State NewsStorms
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details