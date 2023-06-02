Forecast for Tropical Storm Arlene: Here today, gone tomorrow
Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of a brand new hurricane season, formed Friday in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
But forecasters said it won't last long. Increasing wind shear and dry air will weaken it.
Early Friday afternoon, Arlene had maximum winds of 40 miles per hour with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm system is expected to drift southward off Florida’s west coast. It is not forecast to make landfall.
The hurricane center says Arlene will weaken overnight and degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.
