Census Bureau found 1 in 6 Americans were over 65 - in Sumter it's 6 in 10

A Census Bureau analysis released last week shows U.S. residents skewed older faster between 2010 and 2020 than in any decade since 1890.

The bureau takes special note of the blossoming senior population in The Villages and Sumter County.

Population pyramids are graphs that show the age breakdown in five-year increments. In the 1900 Census, America's chart looked like an actual pyramid, with many more children than seniors.

In 2020, it's a plump Chrysler Building.

But for Sumter County -- home of The Villages retirement community -- it looks like the Seattle Space Needle.

Sumter County was the fastest growing metro and had the oldest median population at 68.5 years. Fifty-nine percent of its people were 65 or older.

Aging baby boomers lifted the number of seniors in the U.S. to 56 million, nearly 17% of the overall population. That's 1 in 6 people.

And more were living past 100 years. In Sumter, their numbers grew by 231% to 53 centenarians.