© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chef Hilda Bassey cooks for 100 hours straight in world record attempt

By Kai McNamee,
Tinbete ErmyasJuana SummersAri Shapiro
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT

In an attempt to set a new world record, Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey has cooked for 100 hours nonstop.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kai McNamee
Tinbete Ermyas
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details