© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NBA star Carmelo Anthony retires after 19 seasons

By Matt Ozug,
Juana SummersKai McNameeAri Shapiro
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

After 19 seasons in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony retires as the 9th top scorer in the league's history, and holds 3 Olympic gold medals.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Matt Ozug
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Kai McNamee
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details