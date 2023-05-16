A 12-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting of a Sonic restaurant employee in Texas last weekend, according to police.

Matthew Davis, 32, admonished Angel Gomez, 20, for being disorderly in the parking lot of the Keene, Texas, restaurant at about 9:40 p.m. last Saturday. A physical altercation ensued, then the juvenile suspect, who is unnamed because they are a minor, allegedly shot Davis multiple times from the back seat of Gomez's vehicle, the Keene Police Department said.

Davis was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The juvenile suspect's age was confirmed by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Gomez and the child – both from Fort Worth, about 28 miles from Keene – fled the area, but Gomez eventually returned to the scene. Law enforcement tracked and arrested the child in Rio Vista, about 14 miles south of Keene. Police confiscated several firearms from the minor.

Both Gomez and the boy are now in custody and being charged with murder, police said.

