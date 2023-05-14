© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State attorney will seek death penalty in Pine Hills triple homicide

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published May 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT
Orange/Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell will seek the death penalty for the man accused in the February killings of three people, including a 9-year-old girl, in the Pine Hills community.

Ninteen-year-old Keith M. Moses is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Worrell said that personally she is "unequivocally opposed to the death penalty" but is obligated to follow the law.

She is following the recommendation of her Capital Case Review Panel.

"The Panel’s role is to ensure that there is no rush to judgment, that there is due process, and above all, that we get it right," Worrell said in press statement on Friday.

Worrell insisted that political pressure from Sen. Rick Scott and others in no way affected her decision.

Moses is accused of fatalling shooting 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 24-year-old TV reporter Dylan Lyons, and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major.

T'Yonna's mother, Brandi Major, and photojournalist Jesse Walden were injured in the shootings.

Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
