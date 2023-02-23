Spectrum News journalist Dylan Lyons killed on assignment in Orlando

Four people were shot, two fatally, in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

Before going to a nearby home where the alleged shooter shot and killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother, he fired into a Spectrum News 13 vehicle striking two journalists.

Reporter Dylan Lyons was killed and photographer Jesse Walden is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Lyons was an intern at WMFE, and a graduate of UCF. His family has set up a GoFundMe page for him, to cover his funeral expenses.

