Spectrum News journalist Dylan Lyons killed on assignment in Orlando

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST
Dylan Lyons in a suit posing for photo next to a Spectrum News 13 sign
photo credit: Rachel Lyons
/
Dylan Lyons was killed on assignment in Orlando.

Four people were shot, two fatally, in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

Before going to a nearby home where the alleged shooter shot and killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother, he fired into a Spectrum News 13 vehicle striking two journalists.

Reporter Dylan Lyons was killed and photographer Jesse Walden is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Lyons was an intern at WMFE, and a graduate of UCF. His family has set up a GoFundMe page for him, to cover his funeral expenses.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
