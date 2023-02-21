© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Family wants more information after Winter Park police officer shoots man to death at wedding

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST
Daniel Knight's family members say they have been left in limbo without more answers from the Winter Park Police Department.

The family of a man who was shot to death by a police officer at a wedding reception is pressuring the Winter Park Police Department for more information.

The shooting happened a year ago. An attorney representing the family says Daniel Knight was drunk but bothering no one when the officers arrived.

The attorney says Knight acted out after one of the officers assaulted his sister, who was trying to calm the situation. Melissa Cruz is the mother of Knight’s three children.

“This should have never happened. Daniel was a good person. He was a good father. He was a good spouse, son. He didn’t deserve it.”

Knight was shot seven times. The attorney says the family is seeking the names of the officers involved, among other details of the shooting, and plans to sue for the records.

The Winter Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
