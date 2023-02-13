3 people have died in shootings at Michigan State University, police say

Updated February 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM ET

Three people have died and five others have been injured in shootings on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, police said.

Shots were fired at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science, and there was another shooting reported at the MSU student union shortly after, said MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

Victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Some do have life-threatening injuries, Rozman said.

Rozman said police believe there is only one suspect, who was last seen leaving the student union on foot.

He urged people on campus to shelter in place, and discouraged parents from coming to campus. Hundreds of officers from different agencies are on campus, Rozman added.

"For parents, we understand," Rozman said. "I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. It's going to help us, and it's going to help our response, and it's going to help us identify the shooter the less people that are on campus at this point."

"Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," police said at 10:10 p.m. ET.

All campus activities, including classes and sporting events, have been canceled for 48 hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

