In Orange County, Tenant's Bill of Rights passes unanimously

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST
Photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Orange County commissioners voted late Tuesday to establish a new Tenant’s Bill of Rights.

The measure is aimed at reducing evictions and homelessness by raising tenant awareness about legal protections and community resources available to them.

The measure also will establish an Office of Tenant Services. It passed unanimously after Commissioner Emily Bonilla called for a way to track its effectiveness.

“The biggest problem with it is that there is no accountability in there. So the way it is written we don’t know if we’re going to be successful with anything. We don’t know if its affecting anything.”

The measure is the latest aimed at sky-rocketing housing costs in central Florida that have left many scrambling for an affordable place to live.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
