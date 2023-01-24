In Orange County, Tenant's Bill of Rights passes unanimously

Orange County commissioners voted late Tuesday to establish a new Tenant’s Bill of Rights.

The measure is aimed at reducing evictions and homelessness by raising tenant awareness about legal protections and community resources available to them.

The measure also will establish an Office of Tenant Services. It passed unanimously after Commissioner Emily Bonilla called for a way to track its effectiveness.

“The biggest problem with it is that there is no accountability in there. So the way it is written we don’t know if we’re going to be successful with anything. We don’t know if its affecting anything.”

The measure is the latest aimed at sky-rocketing housing costs in central Florida that have left many scrambling for an affordable place to live.