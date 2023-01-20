Increasing chances for rain and severe storms for parts of Florida this weekend

A frontal boundary over the central Peninsula on Saturday morning will slowly shift north during the day. Rain chances will become widespread across parts of central and northern Florida in the afternoon. Showers will continue into the evening in the same areas and increase across the Panhandle. No severe weather is expected Saturday, although some local flooding is possible.

As that system lifts into Georgia by Sunday morning, a trailing cold front will track across the Panhandle during the day. That front will strengthen and slide into north-central parts of the state later in the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may produce damaging winds over 60 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible too. Please stay weather aware and keep this forecast in mind when making outdoor plans this weekend.

Areas along and south of I-4 will see little to no stormy weather on Sunday. Outside of any rain Sunday afternoon, most of the Peninsula will be very warm and windy with highs in the 70s and 80s.