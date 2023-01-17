© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz accepts his defense minister's resignation

By A Martínez,
Rob Schmitz
Published January 17, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

The resignation of Germany's defense minister has renewed the debate on the country's lackluster support of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
