90.7 WMFE/89.5 WMFV Welcomes Think to the Schedule

90.7 WMFE News and 89.5 WMFV listeners can expect to hear a new voice on 90.7 and 89.5 FM starting January 2, 2022. Krys Boyd, host of Think, engages in groundbreaking conversations with authors, journalists, scientists, artists, politicians, and innovators from across the globe.

"The in-depth discussions of space, science, technology, race and identity, culture and current events on Think captured our attention during our recent search for new programs. Krys provides insightful conversations on pressing issues that deserve the benefit of nuanced, balanced discussion. We expect this program to find an engaged audience on both our stations," said Brad Waldo, Director of Audio Content for 90.7 WMFE News and 89.5 WMFV.

A part of the vision for 90.7 WMFE News and 89.5 WMFV is to be the essential source for distinctive journalism, grounded in listening and committed to creating a safe but challenging space to broaden our understanding of each other and the world. Think is a program that will help further commitment to that vision.

Think will air at 8:00 PM, Monday through Friday on 90.7 and 89.5 FM. One of public radio's fastest growing weekday shows, Think is produced at public radio station KERA in Dallas, TX and airs on stations across the country. Krys Boyd has a reputation as one of the most thoughtful and skilled radio interviewers in the country and is known for her extensive research and inimitable questions. Listeners can learn more about the show by visiting think.kera.org.

ABOUT COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Community Communications Inc. is a locally owned and operated non-profit public media organization that operates 90.7 WMFE-FM, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming and independent local journalism; 90.7 HD2 Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public media for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden triangle. Member-supported Community Communications has been serving the community since 1980 with trusted news and programming from a local, national and international perspective.

