Marta is back! Marta Vieira da Silva returns to Orlando Pride

Brazilian soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva will return to the Orlando Pride this year.

Da Silva has signed a two-year deal to return to the women’s soccer team as a forward through the 2024 season.

Her 2022 season with the team was cut short due to an ACL injury.

This will be the 36-year-old’s seventh season with the team.

“The club and community have become my family here in the United States, so it makes me smile knowing I will get to continue as part of that,” she said in a statement.

Marta, as she’s called by fans, is one of the most-decorated players on the team.

She’s the only woman to be named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, and the only player to win five in a row. She’s also a two-time silver medalist at the Olympics.

At the Orlando Pride, she's made 84 appearances and recorded 27 goals and is a special Goodwill UN Ambassador for women and girls in sport.