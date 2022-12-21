© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Marta is back! Marta Vieira da Silva returns to Orlando Pride

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
Under this new contract, Marta will play with the Orlando Pride through 2024.

Brazilian soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva will return to the Orlando Pride this year.

Da Silva has signed a two-year deal to return to the women’s soccer team as a forward through the 2024 season.

Her 2022 season with the team was cut short due to an ACL injury.

This will be the 36-year-old’s seventh season with the team.

“The club and community have become my family here in the United States, so it makes me smile knowing I will get to continue as part of that,” she said in a statement.

Marta, as she’s called by fans, is one of the most-decorated players on the team.

She’s the only woman to be named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, and the only player to win five in a row. She’s also a two-time silver medalist at the Olympics.

At the Orlando Pride, she's made 84 appearances and recorded 27 goals and is a special Goodwill UN Ambassador for women and girls in sport.

