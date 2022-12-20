© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Salvation Army's cold weather shelters in Orlando will open on Friday

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Homelessness Los Angeles
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
A homeless person's tent sits on a bridge over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cold weather shelters are opening this week as Central Florida temperatures are forecasted to drop to the 30s.

The Salvation Army in Orlando will open its cold weather shelters for men Friday through Tuesday.

Spokesperson Robert Rockwell said no ID is needed to enter the shelter but men should make sure to sign up for the service with the nonprofit ahead of time.

“They’d be able to sign up on the 23rd which is Friday at six o'clock. Come to the front door of the men's shelter, ring the doorbell and at this point, they will not have to have a valid ID. We won't turn anyone away.”

Men who don’t have permanent housing can avail themselves of the shelter along with a shower, and free, hot meals that are provided daily.

“So they'd be able to come in and get dinner and be given a towel and a linen and be able to get a bed upstairs," said Rockwell. "And be able to get a good night's sleep and get up in the morning and have breakfast. And we’re going to keep them in. They’ll be able to stay in 24/7.”

Rockwell says women and families can find shelter at the Coalition for the Homeless and the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

The shelters are always in need of jackets, blankets and socks this time of year.

Tags
Central Florida NewsStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details