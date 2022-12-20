Salvation Army's cold weather shelters in Orlando will open on Friday

Cold weather shelters are opening this week as Central Florida temperatures are forecasted to drop to the 30s.

The Salvation Army in Orlando will open its cold weather shelters for men Friday through Tuesday.

Spokesperson Robert Rockwell said no ID is needed to enter the shelter but men should make sure to sign up for the service with the nonprofit ahead of time.

“They’d be able to sign up on the 23rd which is Friday at six o'clock. Come to the front door of the men's shelter, ring the doorbell and at this point, they will not have to have a valid ID. We won't turn anyone away.”

Men who don’t have permanent housing can avail themselves of the shelter along with a shower, and free, hot meals that are provided daily.

“So they'd be able to come in and get dinner and be given a towel and a linen and be able to get a bed upstairs," said Rockwell. "And be able to get a good night's sleep and get up in the morning and have breakfast. And we’re going to keep them in. They’ll be able to stay in 24/7.”

Rockwell says women and families can find shelter at the Coalition for the Homeless and the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

The shelters are always in need of jackets, blankets and socks this time of year.