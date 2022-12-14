Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday

Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.

Widespread showers and isolated strong to severe t-storms will move out of the eastern Panhandle early Thursday morning. Storms will track into north-central/northeast FL and the west-central/NW Gulf Coast near or just after sunrise. Storms spread into the central Peninsula mid-late morning and stick around most of the afternoon. The strongest t-storms will be capable of producing winds over 60 mph and isolated tornadoes during the day. Stay weather aware and consider securing any outdoor valuables as well as taking extra precautions with holiday decorations.

As stormy weather heads into southern Florida late in the day, storms will weaken and decrease, especially after sunset.