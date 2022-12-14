© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later

By Lee Hale,
Christopher IntagliataAri ShapiroJuana Summers
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST

NPR remembers the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting ten years later.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Lee Hale
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details