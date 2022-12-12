WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida

Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.

“WMFE is honored to partner with Report for America to further our mission to grow the next generation of journalists in Central Florida,” said WMFE/WMFV President and General Manager Judith Smelser. “With our community’s support, this new reporter will help Central Floridians understand the causes of our housing crisis and examine potential solutions for our region.”

A grant from Report for America will cover a portion of the new reporter’s salary for the first two to three years, with the balance coming from community support for WMFE.

Kim Klemen, senior vice president of Report for America said, “Far too many Americans desperately need reliable, fact-based information to make decisions about their daily lives, and a growing number of local newsrooms are turning to us for support. We were blown away by the breadth of applications we received, and only wish we had the ability to bring on even more newsrooms this year.”

“Report for America provides a unique opportunity for journalists to pursue meaningful, local beat reporting that sadly is missing from many of today’s newsrooms,” said Earl Johnson, director of admissions at Report for America. “Beyond talented reporters and photojournalists, we are looking for a diversity of individuals who see journalism as a calling, who want to make a difference within their communities.”

The deadline for journalists to apply for WMFE's new position is Jan. 30, 2023. Report for America is hosting several information sessions between now and then. To learn more, visit reportforamerica.org/apply or contact a member of the recruitment team at recruitment@reportforamerica.org.

Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit media organization, and is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists plus the creative spirit of local news organizations—like ours.

Report for America is a two-year program (with an option for three) that delivers a wide range of benefits to its corps members. Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations.

About Community Communications Inc.:

Community Communications Inc. is a locally owned and operated non-profit public media organization that operates 90.7 WMFE-FM, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming and independent local journalism; 90.7-2 Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public media for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. Member-supported Community Communications has been serving the community since 1980 with trusted news and programming from a local, national and international perspective.

###