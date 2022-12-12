© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
A Martínez
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

A key Lockerbie bombing suspect is in U.S. custody. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor. Rupert Murdoch to be deposed today in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

