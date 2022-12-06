Central Florida drivers can expect road closures as work on Brightline expansion continues

Drivers can expect more road closures and should remain alert to high speed trains in Central Florida as a rail expansion project continues in the area.

Brightline’s high-speed rail expansion project connecting Orlando and West Palm Beach is 86 percent complete.

As workers put the finishing touches on the project, spokesperson Katie Mitzner says several roads will be closed in the Central Florida area.

"So right now what folks will see as they’re driving around, is they'll see shoulder closures and lane closures especially at night along the Beachline Expressway between the airport and 417 but possibly all the way down to 520. In terms of Brevard County, we have the Prospect Avenue railroad crossing closure that's been a long term closure.”

Mitzner says motorists should proceed with extra caution in work zones and pay particular attention to posted speed limits and any detours.

“The reason for this is we're doing some striping on the pavement and some restoration for those ramp areas and for the bridge that we’ve built. So we're getting some of those additional final punch list items done to get everything ready for service.”

