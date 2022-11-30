A team of cooks in El Salvador say they broke the record for world's largest pupusa

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. We always hear about the world's longest submarine sandwich or the biggest pizza. Now, if you've ever had food from El Salvador, you know what a pupusa is - a tortilla stuffed with pork, chicken, refried beans, squash and lots of melted cheese. And for national pupusa day this month, a team of 40 chefs in El Salvador made what they say is the world's largest - 18 feet in diameter, using 500 pounds of flour. Hopefully, they got the record verified before they ate it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.