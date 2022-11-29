Statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws returns to Boston

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There are many statues of Mickey Mouse, but one with giant lobster claws? It turns out there is one that was last seen at Quincy Market in Boston nearly two decades ago. The 6-foot high and 700-pound orange statue was one of 75 commissioned by Disney for the 75th anniversary of the cartoon character. The Boston Globe reports that Lobster Mickey, as he was sometimes called, was found listed on eBay. And now it's being restored. It's MORNING EDITION.