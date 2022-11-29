A skunk is spotted in the stands during the Browns-Buccaneers game

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The Cleveland Browns' record is 4-7 - not good. But on Sunday, the real stinker was in the stands. Yeah, a skunk was spotted in the bleachers as they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans tweeted videos as the skunk wandered the stadium. It must have smelled the defense, someone joked. Now, it's not clear how it got there or what became of it, but when the Browns came back from 7 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Bucs in overtime, fans dubbed it the rally skunk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.